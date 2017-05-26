Officials search for suspect in murder outside Weatherford duplex

Police scene (Photo: WFAA)

Parker County officials are searching for the suspect in an alleged murder outside a Weatherford duplex Friday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., a 26-year-old man was found in the parking lot outside a home in the 200 block of Joyce Street after being shot in the stomach.

The suspect was seen running to a wooded area nearby, the county sheriff’s office said, citing a witness report. The suspect, identified only as a man in his 20s wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, is considered armed and dangerous.

The victim was taken to a Fort Worth hospital where he later died.

Juan Seguin Elementary School, which is located about a half-mile away from the scene, was notified and secured. No students were at the school, which dismissed for the summer on Wednesday.

“A search of the area by law enforcement officers was unsuccessful in locating the suspect,” Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said. “We encourage anyone who has information about the suspect’s identity or location to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at 817-594-8845 or submit an anonymous tip to Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

