Officer-involved shooting reported in Southeast Dallas

The scene of an officer-involved shooting in southeastern Dallas Friday, May 12, 2017. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Southeast Dallas.

It happened in the 8300 block of Reva Street, near Pleasant Grove, Friday just before 9 a.m. Police say undercover officers called and said a wanted female was at the location and they needed backup.

"When the uniformed officers arrived, they observed the female they believed to be wanted sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle with a male sitting in the front driver seat and another male sitting in the back seat," DPD said.

As officers were trying to identify the woman, the man in the back seat got out while officers told him to remain inside the car. He got into a physical confrontation with officers, DPD, says, and grabbed an officer's Taser.

That's when an officer pulled out his weapon and shot the suspect.

Police say no officers were injured.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he is stable.

