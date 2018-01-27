An officer-involved shooting was reported in Palmer in Ellis County on Saturday afternoon. (Google Maps)

PALMER - A Palmer police officer was grazed in a shooting during a traffic stop on Interstate 45 in Ellis County on Saturday afternoon, according to the sheriff's department.

The incident happened about 3:50 p.m. along the northbound side of the highway.

The officer was OK, and the suspect was taken into custody, according to the sheriff's department.

More details were not immediately available Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

