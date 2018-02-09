'A good young man' | Locust Grove police officer shot and killed identified

Multiple officers were shot in Locust Grove on February 9, 2018.

LOCUST GROVE, GA. - LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - The identity of the Locust Grove police officer who was killed on Friday has been identified.

According to Mayor Robert Price, Chase Maddox, 26, was a five-year veteran of the Locust Grove police department after serving in the National Guard.

"He was a good young man who did a good job," Price told 11Alive.

Price said Maddox and his wife were the parents of one child and were expecting another.

According to Henry County Sheriff Kenneth McBrayer, police were serving a bench warrant on a suspect for failure to appear in Locust Grove municipal court.

The suspect was shot and killed by police on the scene, which was inside a home on St. Francis Court near the Tanger Outlet.

The names of the officers who were wounded, along with the suspect, have not been released.

"It became apparent that the suspect was not going to go with police, which is why a Locust Grove officer was called in to assist," McBrayer said.

Both of the deputies are at Atlanta Medical Center. One is in serious condition, according to McBrayer, when a bullet struck him in the stomach about two inches below the vest.

The officer who is in fair condition was struck in his vest. Both are being treated at Atlanta Medical Center.

The Locust Grove officer was shot and killed at the scene.

11Alive spoke with Wade Corley, who said his brother, Michael Corley, was one of the three officers who were shot.

“Thank God for the bulletproof vest,” said Wade Corley, a pastor at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Griffin. “The bullet went through the vest and caught him near the right side of his ribs.

“Police officers don’t get paid enough for what they have to do,” Wade Corley said.

There were multiple social media discussions about a second active shooting situation at Summit Racing in McDonough. Police told 11Alive there was not an active scene and was not connected to this incident.

This story continues to develop.

