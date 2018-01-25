Manhunt for two suspects underway after deputy killed in Adams County

A view from the scene of the investigation. (Photo: Dan Grossman)

KUSA - A manhunt is underway for two suspects after an Adams County sheriff's deputy was killed while responding to a call of an assault-in-progress on the southern edge of Thornton Wednesday night.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says that the suspect fled after deputies arrived on the 8700 block of Dawson Street just before 7 p.m.

After leading deputies behind a house, a suspect turned and fired on them - hitting one in the chest, the sheriff's office spokesperson says.

The deputy was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The Colorado Fraternal Order of Police, a law enforcement union, has identified the fallen deputy as 32-year-old Heath Gumm. The Colorado Police Foundation has set up a donation site for the deputy's surviving family. You can donate at this link.

SPANISH VERSION | Muere oficial del Aguacil por la Avenida 88 en el Condado Adams

At 11:30 on Wednesday, one suspect is in custody while law enforcement searches for two more based on witness testimony.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says that the suspects are dressed in all back and either dark-skinned Hispanic men or light-skinned African American men. They are considered armed and dangerous.

RELATED | What we know about the fallen Adams County deputy

Anyone with information should immediately call deputies at 720-322-1313.

If you live in the area of the 8700 block of Dawson should know that the scene is expected to be active throughout the night.

Investigators have set up a massive search perimeter in the area around 88th Avenue and Dawson Street near the Thornton city line.

Two groups of outfitted deputies tactically checking parked cars in the area. 4 dogs sniffing with them as they focus on a nearby apartment complex. Officer warned us the area is still 'hot' #9news pic.twitter.com/5KOW0txWn7 — Dan Grossman (@Dan_Grossman) January 25, 2018

The deputy was taken to Denver Health, a Level 1 trauma center that is equipped to deal with serious injuries. Several officers, deputies and police cruisers were spotted outside the hospital.

Law enforcement vehicles lined Speer Boulevard for blocks as they wait for a police processional to leave from the hospital with the fallen officer. Civilians, including some of the homeless people sleeping under nearby underpasses, gathered to watch, according to 9NEWS anchor Kyle Clark who is at the hospital.

Law enforcement vehicles line Speer for blocks waiting for the fallen officer’s procession. Civilians, including some of the homeless people sleep under nearby underpasses, have gathered to watch. #9News #LODD pic.twitter.com/D6hjLjo4hz — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) January 25, 2018

"When (police) first arrived they were all running from their vehicles with guns so guns drawn," Stephanie Christoper, who tells 9NEWS that she lives in the area, said. "They told us to immediately shelter in place."

RELATED: Local police agencies share condolences with Adams County Sheriff's Office

RELATED: Mental health resources for Coloradans

The sheriff's office is praying for the wife and family of the fallen deputy and asks that you keep them in their prayers.

Officer down, please avoid the area of 88th and Dawson Street. Large perimeter with suspect still at large. Those of you in that area, please seek shelter away from the doors and windows. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) January 25, 2018

Large police presence near Edison and Sheldon in Adams County. Officers walking around with rifles drawn. Deputy just told us "guys careful I was just pointing my rifle at you thinking you had a gun." #9news pic.twitter.com/6BtqGHU6yo — Dan Grossman (@Dan_Grossman) January 25, 2018

© 2018 KUSA-TV