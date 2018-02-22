NRH mother and son dead in apparent murder-suicide

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas -- Police are investigating after a North Richland Hills mother and adult son were found dead from an apparent murder-suicide.

Police were called to a home on Wedgeview Drive at about 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 20.

They found 95-year-old Beatrice Thomason and her 61-year-old son, James Thomason, dead from gunshot wounds.

According to online records posted by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, James appears to have shot his mother before shooting himself.

