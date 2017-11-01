Northwest ISD trustee charged in child porn case

Mel Fuller (Photo: WFAA)

Officials arrested a school board member for Northwest ISD in Fort Worth, accused of possessing child pornography.



Mel Fuller, who has been on the Board of Trustees since 2008, has since resigned following the allegations, according to the Northwest ISD Board of Trustees and administration.



Fuller was arrested on Tuesday. He was booked into the Denton County Jail.

Although school districts cannot suspend or remove a board member, the district said they can be removed if they resign or if they are convicted of a felony or a misdemeanor official misconduct.

The school board said it is working on a plan for the vacancy.

