North Crowley teacher among 7 arrested in online predator sting

Jarrod Cook, a science teacher at North Crowley High School, was among the arrested. (Fort Worth Police Department)

CROWLEY, Texas-- Seven people, including a North Crowley High School teacher, were arrested for online solicitation of a minor after a weekend law enforcement sting.

The 29-year-old science teacher, Jarrod Cook, has been placed on administrative leave pending the result of an investigation, according to Anthony Kirchner, a spokesman for the Crowley school district.

Sgt. Wade Walls, supervisor of Fort Worth’s crimes against children unit, said the sting involved investigators posing online as girls and boys ages 13 to 15.

The seven suspects went to an agreed upon location to have sexual contact with a person they believed was a teenage girl, Walls said. Instead they were greeted and arrested by police.

Investigators intend to obtain an arrest warrant for an eighth suspect who fled the location, Walls said.

According to an affidavit, Cook is accused of responding to a post reading “Sunday funday?” that police had made on a social media application called Whisper.

