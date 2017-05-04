No threat to school after armed suspect spotted nearby

Arcadia Park Elementary School

DALLAS -- Police are investigating after reports that a suspected armed carjacking suspect was seen near Arcadia Park Elementary in West Dallas.

The school is located on Justin Avenue, just south of Interstate 30 and east of Loop 12.

Reports of the suspect being in the area came in at about 8 a.m. Thursday, according to police. They say the suspect wasn't found, and there is currently no threat to the school or students.

A description of the suspect hasn't been released.

A Dallas Police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a major accident at 100 S. Walton Walker Service Rd Thursday morning

WFAA has learned that a Dallas police officer responding to the carjacking call was involved in a major crash on the Loop 12 service road. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

© 2017 WFAA-TV