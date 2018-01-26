No bond for suspects in kidnapping that led to fatal FBI shooting

(Photo: MCSO)

HOUSTON -- New mugshots were released of the trio accused in a Montgomery County kidnapping that led to the fatal shooting of the victim.

In probable cause court Friday, a judge denied bond for suspects Jimmy Sanchez and Nicholas Cunningham. Sophia Perez Heath was granted a $1 million dollar bond but with an ankle monitor condition.

Sanchez is expected back in a Montgomery County courtroom next Wednesday.

All three are accused in the abduction of a man on Wednesday. The victim was later shot and killed during an FBI raid in northeast Houston, Conroe police confirm.

All three suspects could face capital murder charges even though they didn't shoot the man because their crime lead to his death, officials say.

Neighbors identified the victim as Ulises Villadares, but charging documents show it wasn’t him the kidnappers were looking for, rather, his brother, who also lives in the home.

His 12-year-old son told Conroe police that two men armed men came to their house demanding $8,000 they said the father owed them. After tying up the boy and his father and ransacking the house, they left with the father.

Charging documents show the victim was still bound when he was killed.

The FBI was called in and they traced the call to the uncle to a Best Western on Bay Area Blvd. in Webster.

Cunningham, 42, who officials say had family ties to the victim, and Sanchez, 38, were arrested at the hotel and charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery. They told agents the victim was being held at the home on Ebert.

Conroe police and FBI agents went to the home just before 4 a.m Thursday. Conroe officers waited outside while the agents went in and that's when the shooting happened.

The victim's 12-year-old son is in CPS custody and hasn't been told about his father's death. Dupuis said.

After the shooting, a third suspect inside the home was arrested. Heath, 35, is also charged with aggravated kidnapping.

The FBI’s shooting incident review team is now investigating what happened.

The agent involved in the shooting has been placed on leave, which is protocol when there’s a shooting.

