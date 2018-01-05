Nearly $300K of liquid meth seized at DFW Airport

(Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

DFW AIRPORT -- Agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized liquid methamphetamine worth close to $300,000 earlier this week at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

More than 65 pounds of liquid meth were seized on Jan. 2 after they were shipped from China to Memphis. Fort Worth was the final stop.

The shipment included two boxes carrying 100 unlabeled bottles of liquid meth. The suspects were passing the boxes off as printing ink valued at $90.

Officers with the CBP "reviewed the electronic manifest" and further investigated. A canine detected narcotics, and officers then tested the liquid substance.

“Intercepting illegal drugs from entering our country is a top priority for CBP,” Dallas Area Port Director Cleatus P. Hunt, Jr. said. “CBP officers targeted and seized a large amount of dangerous narcotics, preventing those drugs from ending up in the hands of our community.”

Homeland Security is now investigating after CBP seized the narcotics.

The agency says drug seizures have gone up by over 200 percent in the last five years.

