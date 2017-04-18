Murdered Arlington mom was pregnant

ARLINGTON -- Police now say a mother who was found murdered in her home Friday morning was pregnant.

Kenishia Walker, 25, was found by her 8-year-old son with an apparent gunshot wound inside their townhome in the 2200 block of Ridge Run Road at about 10:30 a.m.

The boy ran to a neighbor's house and told them his mom was dead, and the neighbor called 911. The child wasn't injured.

Police are still looking for a suspect and gathering evidence.

If you have information, call APD.

