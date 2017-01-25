More images released of suspects in violent Target assault

Additional surveillance images from Cityplace Station, showing the suspects in a violent assault at a Dallas Target. Photos: Dallas Police

DALLAS - Police have released more images of the suspects in the brutal attack on a theater director at a Dallas Target location earlier this month.

Derrick Whitener, who works at The Firehouse Theatre, was attacked late in the evening of Jan. 14 near the entrance to the Target in the 2400 block of North Haskell Avenue.

In the days following the assault, police released images of the suspected attackers from the store’s surveillance cameras. On Wednesday, additional images were released, showing the suspects at Cityplace Station, a DART rail station located next door to the Target.

Additional surveillance images from Cityplace Station, showing the suspects in a violent assault at a Dallas Target. Photos: Dallas Police

Authorities have released the following descriptions of the suspects:

• Suspect #1: B/M/18-20, 5’9”, 150 pounds. Last seen wearing a gray jacket, black pants, black backpack, black gloves, gorilla mask, and armed with a 3 foot wooden dowel rod.

• Suspect #2: B/M/18-20, 5’9”, 150 pounds. Last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, red/blue jeans, white Nike shoes, black backpack, and a gorilla mask.

The attack put Whitener in an intensive care unit.

According to his partner, Whitener was left with “a large contusion causing brain swelling” that's "affecting his speech and motor functions."

Police said Whitener will likely face a long recovery, but is expected to recover fully.

Anyone with information regarding the attack is asked to call Dallas PD's assaults unit at (214) 671-3639. Crime Stoppers will also offer rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

