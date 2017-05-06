Mom, child reunited after suspect steals car in Dallas

PHOTO: Mike Forbes / WFAA

A mother was reunited with her child after a suspect reportedly stole a car while the child was still inside.

Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a call of a stolen vehicle with a child still inside in the 4300 block of Malcom X.

The suspect reportedly left the child at a McDonalds near Fair Park. The child was found safe, according to police.

Police said the investigation continues. Check back for more information on this story as we get it.

