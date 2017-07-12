Mom arrested for leaving 2-year-old in hot car at Mesquite Walmart

Schytique Laqueta Jenkins. Photo: Mesquite police

A Mesquite mom was jailed Tuesday evening for leaving her two-year-old child in a hot car while she shopped at Walmart.

Police were called to the Walmart regarding a child left unattended in a car around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, when the temperature was still roughly 92 degrees.

Schytique Laqueta Jenkins was arrested and charged her abandoning and endangering a child with intent to return. She was booked into jail on $10,000 bond.

Police removed the child from the vehicle and determined to the child to be OK. The child was released to family members.



© 2017 WFAA-TV