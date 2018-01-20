Missing Fort Worth woman last seen with suspect in Dallas murder, police say

Brandon Sampson, 31. (Dallas Police Department)

On Jan. 1, there was no way Lora Bacy could have known, as her "bubbly" 21-year-old daughter packed her belongings to move in with a "strange" man.

The body of Dallas resident Jacqueline Hughes wouldn't be found hidden away in the garage of that man's Oak Cliff home for another eight days.

But Bacy hasn't seen her daughter, Jasmine Adams, since she left home. Now the family fears the worst.

"I hadn't even seen the news footage of the lady being missing," Bacy said in a phone interview. "If I'd known, I wouldn't have let my daughter go."

Bacy filed missing persons reports concerning Adams with both Fort Worth and Dallas police Friday. The Dallas detective on the case showed Bacy a photo Friday of the man police believe Adams was last seen with, 31-year-old Brandon Sampson.

Sampson is being sought as a suspect in Hughes' murder, after Hughes' body was found in his Oak Cliff garage on Jan. 9. Detective Derick Chaney confirmed that the investigation into Sampson now includes finding Adams.

Go here to continue reading this story from the Star-Telegram

© 2018 WFAA-TV