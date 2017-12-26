WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

Men sought after child, 2 adults shot at Dallas gas station

WFAA 5:53 PM. CST December 26, 2017

DALLAS - Police released an image of two suspects captured on surveillance video in the hopes the public can help identify the men linked to a triple shooting last week at a Dallas gas station.

The black male pictured in the image is suspected of shooting a male, female and 9-year-old child at about 4:40 a.m. Thursday in the 10000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard, said Dallas police in a statement released Dec. 26. 

The Latin male in the image is believed to have fled the scene with the suspect in a gold Toyota sedan.

The incident began when the male victim exited the convenience store and saw the suspect talking to the female. Police said the suspect pulled out a gun when the male asked him to leave the woman alone. He then shot the male, woman and child before he fled the scene, authorities said. 

All three victims were transported to an area hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

© 2017 WFAA-TV

WFAA

Police seek suspect after 3 injured in shooting at Dallas gas station

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories