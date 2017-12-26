Men sought after child, 2 adults shot at Dallas gas station

Police say the man, pictured on the right, is a suspect in a shooting that left three injured, including a 9-year-old child. The second man, on the left, fled the scene with him. (Photo: Dallas Police Department)

DALLAS - Police released an image of two suspects captured on surveillance video in the hopes the public can help identify the men linked to a triple shooting last week at a Dallas gas station.

The black male pictured in the image is suspected of shooting a male, female and 9-year-old child at about 4:40 a.m. Thursday in the 10000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard, said Dallas police in a statement released Dec. 26.

The Latin male in the image is believed to have fled the scene with the suspect in a gold Toyota sedan.

The incident began when the male victim exited the convenience store and saw the suspect talking to the female. Police said the suspect pulled out a gun when the male asked him to leave the woman alone. He then shot the male, woman and child before he fled the scene, authorities said.

All three victims were transported to an area hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

© 2017 WFAA-TV