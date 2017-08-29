McKinney PD looking for woman kidnapped inside car

Minettsy Sanchez

MCKINNEY -- Police in McKinney are looking for a woman they believe may be in danger after she was kidnapped.

Minettsy Sanchez, 28, from Princeton was in a black 2007 Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate FYM0637, when the car was stolen from the Gables apartment complex on Eldorado Parkway early Sunday morning.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Jabrice Davun Ortega, 28. Police believe Sanchez and Ortega know each other.

Jabrice Davun Ortega

McKinney PD is asking anyone with information to call (972) 547-2717.

