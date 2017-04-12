Timothy Vidal

A McKinney martial arts instructor has been arrested for sexually assaulting at least two teenage girls on different occasions.

Timothy Lee Vidal, an instructor at Tiger Rock Martial Arts on Virginia Parkway, was arrested April 5 after one of his students told her mom that Vidal had taken her to a Holiday Inn in Allen to have sex with her.

He was booked into the Collin County Jail on $75,000 bond. A second warrant was obtained Wednesday when another student learned of Vidal’s arrest and told her instructors that she had also been sexually assaulted.

Investigators spoke to those instructors the day after the girl reported the assaults, and the girl was later interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County.

The girl told authorities that Vidal had forced her to have sex with him four times in the last five to six months, according to an affidavit.

She said a series of sexual assaults began in 2015, when she was just 14 years old. Vidal would kiss her and touch her inappropriately, the affidavit reads. The victim didn’t know how to handle the situation because Vidal was “a father figure to her.”

Vidal forced sex on the girl twice in a storage unit owned by Tiger Rock, according to the affidavit. He would tell the girl they were there to pick up equipment, but instead would have sex with her against her will.

The victim said she and Vidal returned to his car on both occasions and continued as if nothing had happened.

A third sexual assault happened at Vidal’s condo in Galveston, Texas following a tournament there. Vidal told her she had to come with him to complete paperwork, but forced her onto the bed and raped her.

The victim finished the paperwork while Vidal showered following the assault, according to the affidavit.

A fourth sexual assault happened at a La Quinta Inn & Suites in Allen during a promotional event, the affidavit reads. Vidal took the girl to get food at Whataburger before telling her they had to stop at the hotel. Once again, he used “paperwork” as an excuse.

At the hotel, where Vidal already had a room, he forced her to have sex with him.

The victim told investigators she didn’t see Vidal use a condom during any of the sexual assaults.

Vidal denied WFAA's request for an interview from the Collin County Jail. Late phone calls to an attorney listed for Vidal were not returned.

Outside of the affidavits related to the criminal charges, the only other public filing is for a divorce. That filing was made earlier this week. The affidavit says Vidal is married with children.

News 8 received the following statement from Tiger Rock Martial Arts of McKinney:

On Monday, April 3rd, after learning of allegations of a crime against a minor, Tiger Rock Martial Arts of McKinney Inc. terminated Tim Vidal. On Wednesday April 5

Tim Vidal was charged with a crime against a minor. At this time, further questions regarding this incident are best directed to the McKinney and Allen police departments.

We take this situation very seriously and are committed to providing a safe environment for all members. We have a no tolerance policy and took swift and immediate action upon learning of these allegations on Monday.

We require all of our instructors to undergo annual background checks, annual recertification, as well as ongoing instructor education.

Although we are collectively saddened and shocked about this situation, we stand together as a community of families that is totally committed to a positive future and a continuation of our work and mission.

Officials with Tiger Rock Martial Arts of McKinney tell us that all parents were individually notified of the arrest and allegations.

Vidal's bond was increased to $225,000 when the second warrant was obtained, according to jail records. Police are asking other potential victims to call (972) 547-2842 or email ckennedy@mckinneytexas.org.

