Mansfield teen fatally shot in San Antonio park during argument about basketball game

Favian Ramierz, 16, with his mother, Rosa Ramirez. Favian, a former Mansfield Lake Ridge High School student, was shot and killed in San Antonio Friday. (Photo: Courtesy of family)

MANSFIELD -- The body of a 16-year-old Mansfield teen fatally shot during an argument about a basketball game in a San Antonio suburb is coming home to be buried, friends and family said.

Favian Ramirez moved to San Antonio a few months ago to live with and get to know his father better, said his mother, Rosa Ramirez.

“Favian’s father and I are not talking a lot right now,” Ramirez said. “He was excited about getting to spend some time with him. He liked it there.”

Ramirez enrolled in high school, joined the football team and was making friends, his mother said.

A gunshot to the chest ended his life about 2:20 p.m. on Oct. 27 at John H. Sterling Memorial Park, which is located in the 3200 block of Alan Shepard Drive in Kirby, according to a San Antonio Express-News story. A 16-year-old suspect, who police said fought with Ramirez during a basketball game, then left and returned with a gun, has been detained in connection with Ramirez’s death, a Bexar County District Attorney’s Office official said.

Kirby is a suburb of more than 8,500 residents about 8 miles northeast of San Antonio.

“His father told me over the phone that someone had shot my son,” Ramirez said. “He killed him that afternoon in broad daylight. I’ve heard that maybe 20 people were there at the park when it happened.”



