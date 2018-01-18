Mansfield PD identifies remains of woman found in 2015

Tammie Washington

MANSFIELD -- Police in Mansfield have identified the remains of a woman found dead on Aug. 29, 2015.

DNA samples were used to positively identify Tammie Michelle Washington, who was born in 1971 and lived in Arlington. The last known contact with her was back in 2005, police said.

Her body was found in a field along Mitchell Road and police believe she was murdered. She had been there for at least five years, and the medical examiner believes she may have disappeared between 1998 and 2011.

While trying to identify her last year, Mansfield police used technology to try and re-create an image of Washington's face. This was shared with news outlets and on social media.

Soon a woman who claimed to be Washington's friend contacted police. Her family was then contacted and gave DNA samples for comparison, police said.

If you have any information on her murder, call police at (817) 276-4736 or Crime Stoppers at (817) 469-8477.

