Manhunt underway for capital murder suspect in east Dallas

WFAA.com Staff , WFAA 10:09 AM. CDT July 06, 2017

A manhunt is underway for a capital murder suspect in eastern Dallas, police say.

Northeast Patrol was searching for the suspect near Ferguson Road and Interstate 30 Thursday morning.

