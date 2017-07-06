Manhunt underway for capital murder suspect in east Dallas

A manhunt was underway near Ferguson and I-30 Thursday morning

A manhunt is underway for a capital murder suspect in eastern Dallas, police say.

Northeast Patrol was searching for the suspect near Ferguson Road and Interstate 30 Thursday morning.

We will update this story as we learn more.

