Manhunt underway for capital murder suspect in east Dallas

A manhunt is underway for a capital murder suspect in eastern Dallas, police say.
Northeast Patrol was searching for the suspect near Ferguson Road and Interstate 30 Thursday morning.
Dallas Police have a manhunt going on right now in Northeast Patrol. They are searching for a capital murder suspect. Ferguson and I-30.— Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) July 6, 2017
We will update this story as we learn more.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs