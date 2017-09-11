Man with concealed carry license shoots man in Oak Lawn parking lot

DALLAS -- One person is dead in a shooting that took place in the parking lot of an AT&T store in Oak Lawn Monday morning.
Police say a man was in the parking lot in the 3800 block of Rawlings near Oak Lawn Avenue, when a man approached him and threatened to kill him.
The shooter is a concealed handgun owner, police say.
The suspect died after being taken to the hospital.
We'll update this story as information comes in.
