Man accused of murdering mother, daughter in McLennan County caught in Temple, police say

Law enforcement on Tuesday evening arrested a man accused of murdering a mother and her baby daughter near Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir on Sunday.





The McLennan County Sheriff's Office called Temple Police to ask for assistance to stop the suspect, who was driving a white Dodge Ram pickup truck near the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue in Temple, two law enforcement officials said.

Temple Police and Bell County constables stopped the vehicle and apprehended the man inside, according to Temple Police Spokesperson Shawana Neely. A weapon was found inside the vehicle, but it was not immediately clear if the weapon was the murder weapon, according to authorities.

McLennan County Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said authorities believe the suspect was the biological father of the child who was killed. McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara identified the suspect as Chris Paul Weiss, 26, who was set to be arraigned in Bell County Tuesday night before being transported back to the McLennan County Jail.

McNamara said Weiss would be charged with two counts of capital murder. His bond will be set at one million dollars, according to the sheriff's office.

The double murder victims were Valarie Martinez, 24, and her toddler Azariah, 1, who was shot execution-style, according to law enforcement.

Investigators said they believe Weiss was in a relationship with Valarie at the time of the murder. Detectives have ideas about a possible motive, but they would not speak about those on Tuesday night, according to McNamara.

Weiss was married to another woman, with whom he had two daughters, according to McNamara. Both the wife and his daughters were in the pickup truck at the time of his arrest. According to McNamara, Weiss was under surveillance at a home on Berger Road in Temple while detectives were working to obtain a warrant for his arrest. At some point on Tuesday, he took off with his family in the pickup truck, at which point he was pulled over and apprehended in downtown Temple.

McNamara said Weiss had been living in Temple after moving from Waco not long ago. According to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, he had no significant prior criminal history.

Weiss was first interviewed Sunday -- shortly after the murders, according to law enforcement.

On Monday, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara described the homicide as "very disturbing" and "very heartbreaking." He said the baby was still strapped into her car seat at the time she and Valarie were discovered in a park area by a group of people who called 911.

"Very seldom do you see a one-year-old child that's been gunned down. What kind of animal does something like that?" McNamara told Channel 6 on Monday.

The pickup Weiss was driving on Tuesday contained tubs of clothing and another car seat, according to McNamara.

