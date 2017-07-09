WFAA
Close

Man who led police to the body of Shavon Randle implicated in her kidnapping

Man who led police to the body of Shavon Randle implicated in her kidnapping

WFAA 10:51 PM. CDT July 09, 2017

The man who led police to the bodies of Shavon Randle and another man is now implicated in her kidnapping.

Police have charged 21-year-old Desmond Jones with aggravated robbery as well.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WFAA, Jones was allegedly present with Devontae Owens and Laquan Wilkerson when Randle was kidnapped and when 19-year old Michael Titus was killed in an Oak Cliff boarded up home.

None of the six people charged in connection with Shavon’s disappearance have been charged with the 13-year old girl’s murder.

Shavon Randle, 13, disappeared from a relative's house last week before being found inside the abandoned home a few days later. A man police were searching for, Michael Titus, was also dead in the home.

Documents reveal Randle was kidnapped and held for ransom after the boyfriend of her relative stole narcotics from two men involved.

© 2017 WFAA-TV

WFAA

Medical examiner: Shavon Randle died of gunshot wounds to head, torso

WFAA

Shavon Randle was kidnapped, held for ransom over drugs

WFAA

Who are the suspects in Shavon Randle's kidnapping and murder?

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories