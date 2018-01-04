Man wanted in beating, attempted sex assault of 59-year-old woman

A man wanted in the beating and attempted sexual assault of a Dallas woman was seen at a Dollar Tree store near her home, police say.

DALLAS - Sex crimes detectives desperately want to find a man wanted in the brutal beating and attempted sexual assault of a 59-year-old woman.

Just before the attack, police say he was seen at a Dollar Tree less than a mile from the woman's home.

Police released video of the suspect at the store in Oak Cliff. He was seen wearing Christmas socks, a tank top and black shorts.

Fifteen minutes later, he was at the victim's home at the corner of Kenway Lane and Five Mile Parkway.

“The suspect in this case was pushing a shopping cart down the street,” Lt. Sharise Hadnot said.

A neighbor's surveillance camera captured what happened next, although the video is grainy and from a distance.

The suspect approached the woman in her driveway.

"He asked her for a drink of water," Hadnot said. "She went in the house, got him a drink of water."

Police said the suspect then dragged the woman to the ground. The attack lasted eight minutes.

"She tried to fight him off," Hadnot said. "She was moving around. They were rolling around in the grass. He was punching her trying to get her to comply with what he wanted."

What really upset the detectives was that as the woman was being attacked, several cars drove by and no one stopped to help and no one called 911.

"Not sure why none of those people stopped," Hadnot said. "Not sure if they saw it and didn't want to get involved."

Police say if you have information about the incident call the Crimes Against Person Division at 214-671-3683.

© 2018 WFAA-TV