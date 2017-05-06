Man ‘very critical' after shooting near Dallas World Aquarium

A man was shot in a parking lot near the Dallas World Aquarium Saturday afternoon. Photo: Google Maps

DALLAS - A man is in critical condition after a potentially drug-related shooting in a parking lot near the Dallas World Aquarium Saturday afternoon.

A media release from Dallas Police said the victim was shot while sitting in a tan BMW in a parking lot at 1100 McKinney Avenue just after 1 p.m. He and his suspected shooter were involved in a dispute, possibly over drugs, police said.

The victim pulled out a gun before being shot. The shooter left the scene.

Police said the victim, who was identified only as a man in his 20s, was taken to Baylor Hospital in “very critical” condition.

Homicide detectives were working the case.

Business did not appear to be interrupted at the aquarium during the police investigation Saturday.

