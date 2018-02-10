Man threatens judge candidate, gets in standoff with Plano police

A man accused of threatening a judge candidate who was campaigning in his neighborhood got in a standoff with Plano police for several hours Saturday, police said.

Officers were able to get a child inside the man's home out of the home, and then police decided to end the standoff, said officer David Tilley, Plano police spokesman.

No one was injured.

The incident started about 2:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Kingston Drive, where the judge candidate had been campaigning, Tilley said.

The judge candidate encountered a man who "severely threatened" him, Tilley said. The candidate called 911, and when officers arrived, they were also threatened by the man.

SWAT officers arrived and tried to get the man to come out of his home. They decided about 6:30 p.m. to leave the scene to prevent the situation from escalating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2018 WFAA-TV