Man stabs Daiquiri Daddi owner, cook after he and son thrown out

FORT WORTH -- Police were searching for a man and questioning his son Monday after two people were stabbed and hospitalized at a southwest Fort Worth cafe Sunday night.

The man, about 50 years old, and his son, 25-30 years old, became intoxicated and caused a disturbance at Daiquiri Daddi Cafe on Hulen Bend Boulevard at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, said Fort Worth Police Department spokesman Brad Perez.

One of the men threw a plate at the cook, and they were being escorted out of the building when the son fell in the parking lot, Perez said.

That’s when the father grabbed a knife from his vehicle and came back and stabbed the owner of the bar. The cook tried to intervene, and he was stabbed as well.

