DALLAS -- A man is dead after an attempted robbery in Southeast Dallas.

A 911 call came in just before 11 p.m. Sunday from a 7-Eleven gas station at 2400 West Ledbetter Drive.

Police say a man pulled up to get gas when two or three younger males approached him. They tried to rob him and ended up shooting him in the head.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died. His name hasn't been released.

Police are searching for the suspects.

