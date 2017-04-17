Man shot during argument in Deep Ellum

(Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- Police are investigating after they say two men argued and one of them was shot in Deep Ellum.

Officers were called to 2600 Commerce Street, near Cane Rosso and Twisted Root, at about 1 a.m. Monday, where they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound lying in the street.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed the victim arguing with Michael Williams Black, 26, outside in the street.

At one point Black took out a gun fired it into the air. Police say the discharged round hit the victim, who hasn't been identified. His condition hasn't been released.

Black was arrested, and officers are still investigating.

© 2017 WFAA-TV