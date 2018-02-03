Man shoots son-in-law during argument at Fort Worth home, police say

FORT WORTH - A 47-year-old man shot his daughter's husband while the woman and her husband were arguing at a home in northwest Fort Worth on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Deck House Road, off Bailey Boswell Road.

Officers arrived and found the 37-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, said officer Brad Perez, police spokesman.

The man's father-in-law was taken into custody. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition and undergoing surgery Saturday afternoon, Perez said.

© 2018 WFAA-TV