Man shoots girlfriend in the face in Waco, police say

The naked man threatening suicide on a Waco roof Friday morning was the same man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the face during a domestic dispute late Thursday night, Waco Police confirmed.

Police first responded to the home where the man was on Renick Street near Garrison Street, just before 9 a.m., according to Police Spokesperson Patrick Swanton. A SWAT team was dispatched to assist.

Late Friday morning, officers were able to get the man off the roof. Police initially believed the suspect may have been armed, but ultimately determined he was not armed during the standoff, Swanton said.

The suspect was taken to undergo a psychological evaluation, according to police.

Swanton said Waco Police worked through the whole night to track the man down. Some tattoos on his body helped them positively identify him as the same man from the shooting, police said.

The shooting that started everything happened at an apartment located at 1725 North Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

The victim survived and was driven to Hillcrest Hospital in a private vehicle, Swanton said. She was later transported to another hospital for further medical care, police said. Her current condition was not immediately known, according to Swanton.

Nearby JH Hines Elementary School was placed on lockdown while the standoff situation was unfolding nearby, police said.

