Man sentenced to life in prison for Plano stabbing death

David Ruiz

COLLIN COUNTY -- It took less than a day for a Collin County jury to find a man guilty of a 2008 murder in Plano.

The trial began Wednesday morning for David Martin Ruiz, 37, who was charged with the stabbing death of Adrian Odell Porier.

Ruiz was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

Porier, who was 25 at the time, was found stabbed numerous times in the 6400 block of Independence Parkway on May 31, 2008. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Ruiz, but he remained a fugitive until 2016 when he was captured while trying to cross into Arizona from Mexico.

© 2017 WFAA-TV