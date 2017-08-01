Man riding ATV shot and killed on Southern Dallas street

(Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- A man is dead after he was shot while riding an ATV through a Southern Dallas neighborhood.

Police were called just before 10 p.m. Monday to Veterans Drive near 56th Street, just south of East Ledbetter Drive.

They found the victim, identified as 36-year-old Dyandre Brown, dead from gunshot wounds. He was about 50 feet from the ATV when he was found, but police believe he was shot while riding it.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call (214) 373-TIPS.

