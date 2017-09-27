Man killed in Fort Worth shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Police in Fort Worth are investigating a deadly shooting.

Officers were called to a home at 1804 Provine Street just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a home invasion call.

They found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Lifesaving measures were performed, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Interviews are being conducted to find out exactly what happened, but police believe it may have been a domestic issue.

The victim hasn't been identified.

We'll update this story as more information comes in.

© 2017 WFAA-TV