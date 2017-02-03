Man killed after standoff at Irving hotel

IRVING -- A man was killed after police were called early Friday evening to an Irving hotel when a shot was fired through a wall, reported Irving police.

Police were first called to the Homewood Suites in the 4300 block of Wingren Drive at about 5 p.m.

A guest heard the sound of a gunshot and then discovered a bullet hole in the wall of the room, said James McClellan, a spokesman with Irving police.

Part of the hotel was evacuated as police attempted to negotiate with the man. According to McClellan, the man was armed and remained uncooperative during negotiations, refusing to comply with demands.

At some point, three officers opened fire, killing the suspect.

Authorities haven't released the identity of the suspect.

No one else was injured in the incident.

An investigation into shooting and standoff is underway.

