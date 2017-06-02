Man killed, woman injured after drunk driver crashes into Mesquite home

A drunk driver crashed into a home in Mesquite, killing a man and injuring a woman inside.

MESQUITE -- An 18-year-old driver has been arrested after he crashed into a home, killing a man inside and injuring a woman.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Seminary Ridge just after 10 p.m. Thursday, where they discovered a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche had crashed into a home.

Jose Reyes, 42, and Yesenia Vasquez, 43, were both inside. Reyes was killed, and Vasquez was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say the driver of the Avalanche, 18-year-old Steven Tutt, was deemed to be drunk and was arrested for intoxication manslaughter.

The female passenger in his vehicle wasn't injured.

© 2017 WFAA-TV