Man jail after fatally stabbing girlfriend in Plano

(Photo: WFAA)

PLANO -- Police in Plano say a man is in custody and charged with murder after he stabbed his girlfriend to death.

Jose Ynes Oliba-Cabrera is in the Collin County jail on a $1 million bond, according to Plano PD Public Information Officer David Tilley.

Ludivina Frias, 48, has been identified as the victim.

The motive for the murder is still under investigation.

Check back for more as this story develops.

© 2017 WFAA-TV