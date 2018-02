(Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody after a shooting at PlazAmericas Mall that left one person injured.

Police responded to a shooting call Thursday evening near a jewelry store at the mall at 201 Sharpstown Center. They say a man was transported to the hospital, and a suspect was detained.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 KHOU-TV