Man in Spider-Man mask breaks into Sherman liquor store

Man breaks into Sherman liquor store in Spider-Man mask. (Grayson County Sheriff's Office)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man they say wore a Spider-Man mask while breaking into a Sherman liquor store.

Surveillance images shared on the sheriff's office Facebook page show the man wearing the mask with one blue and one red glove outside Knollwood Liquor at about 1 a.m. Monday.

Officials say he broke the front window and stole bottles of liquor.

If you have any information on this suspect, you're asked to call (903) 813-4200 x 2215 or email wainscottd@co.grayson.tx.us.

© 2017 WFAA-TV