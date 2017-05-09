Man hit, killed by driver in Fort Worth

(Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH -- Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle that took off from the scene early Tuesday morning in Fort Worth.

It happened at about 2 a.m. after a witness saw the victim injured near 5500 East Lancaster Avenue and 5500 Dallas Avenue. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police say it appears the man was run over and the driver took off. There's no vehicle description at this time.

The victim hasn't been identified.

