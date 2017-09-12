Man goes on stabbing spree in Arlington, killing 1, injuring another

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Police are investigating the relationship between a man and the two people he's accused of stabbing Monday night.

The suspect, a man in his 40s, first went to a retail area in the 4600 block of South Cooper Street, where he stabbed a man in his 20s at about 9:30 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Six minutes later, the suspect traveled to the 4800 block of South Cooper Street, where he stabbed a woman in her 40s multiple times behind a store. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say they were trying to take control when the man stabbed himself multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown.

Witnesses are being interviewed, and no names have been released.

Police believe the suspect knew his victims and may have been family members.

© 2017 WFAA-TV