Man found shot on side of road near Mountain Creek Lake

Homicide investigation near Mountain Creek Lake

DALLAS -- Police are investigating the shooting death of a man found on the side of a Southwest Dallas road Wednesday night.

Officers were called just at about 11 p.m. after a passerby saw a man bleeding on the side of Mountain Creek Parkway, near Dallas Baptist University and Mountain Creek Lake.

When police arrived, they found Rogelio Mulato-Colorado, 45, dead from a gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

