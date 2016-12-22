Man found shot on side of road near Mountain Creek Lake

DALLAS -- Police are investigating the shooting death of a man found on the side of a Southwest Dallas road Wednesday night.
Officers were called just at about 11 p.m. after a passerby saw a man bleeding on the side of Mountain Creek Parkway, near Dallas Baptist University and Mountain Creek Lake.
When police arrived, they found Rogelio Mulato-Colorado, 45, dead from a gunshot wound.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
