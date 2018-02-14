Man found shot dead outside Plano home

PLANO -- Police are investigating the shooting death of a man found dead outside his home early Wednesday morning.

Gunshots were heard in the 4200 block of McAlice Drive, off Coit Road and just north of West Parker Road, Officer David Tilley with the Plano Police Department said.

A man was found with multiple gunshots. He hasn't been identified.

Police said it appears to be an isolated incident.

