Man found shot dead on Henderson Avenue in Dallas

DALLAS - Police are searching for answers after a man was found shot dead on a Dallas street early Saturday morning.

Authorities were called to the 1600 block of North Henderson Avenue at about 4:30 p.m.

Dallas police haven't released the victim's identity as they're awaiting next of kin notification.

Authorities have asked anyone with information pertaining to the deadly shooting to call Det. T. Stewart at 214-671-3635 or call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.

