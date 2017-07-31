Man found guilty in road rage murder of UNT student

Sara Wynette Mutschlechner (Photo: WFAA / Facebook)

DENTON COUNTY -- A jury has found Eric Johnson guilty of murder in the 2016 road rage death of UNT student Sara Mutschlechner, the Denton County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Johnson has now been convicted of shooting and killing Mutschlechner while she drove a group of sorority sisters home from a party on New Year's Eve.

Johnson, a Marine who was 20 at the time of the crime, was captured by U.S. marshals in Yuma, Arizona, where he was stationed, less than a week later.

Police say he was with four others in his SUV when he pulled the trigger and killed Mutschlechner, 20, who was acting as the designated driver.

Witnesses say occupants of Johnson's vehicle started talking to the girls in Mutschlechner's car before derogatory comments toward the women started an argument. Then two shots were fired at the women.

Mutschlechner was shot in the head and crashed the car into a pole. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

