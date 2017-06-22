WFAA
Man found dead in Southern Dallas apartment

Jordan Armstrong, WFAA 7:45 AM. CDT June 22, 2017

DALLAS -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Southern Dallas apartment.

Officers were called to the Mandalay Palms Apartments at 7501 Chesterfield Drive, near the Redbird area, at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

An unidentified man was found shot in a unit on the second floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect details have been released.

