Man found dead in Southern Dallas apartment

DALLAS -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Southern Dallas apartment.
Officers were called to the Mandalay Palms Apartments at 7501 Chesterfield Drive, near the Redbird area, at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
An unidentified man was found shot in a unit on the second floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspect details have been released.
