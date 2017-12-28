Oregon man fleeing from police drives off pier into freezing river

(Photo: JD Moreland)

ASTORIA, ORE. (AP) - A suspected boat prowler fleeing from police drove his pickup off an Oregon pier and into the Columbia River.

The Daily Astorian reports 27-year-old Timofey Erofeeff of Scotts Mill swam a couple of hundred feet into the frigid river before deciding to swim back Wednesday. Fishermen on a nearby boat helped rescue him.

He was treated for hypothermia and later booked into the Clatsop County Jail on felony charges of burglar and attempting to elude police, as well as several misdemeanors.

In a court filing, the arresting officer from the Astoria Police Department estimated that Erofeeff was driving 45 mph when the pickup launched off the pier. A gasoline slick could be seen on the surface of the water.

Crews pulled the submerged truck out of the river Friday afternoon.

#UPDATE : and now they’re trying to pull the truck out of the Columbia River with a crane. It’s looking like a long, slow process. pic.twitter.com/PLVoaOSved — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) December 28, 2017

