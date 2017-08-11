WFAA
Man finds roommate shot dead in North Dallas apartment

August 11, 2017

DALLAS -- Police are looking for answers after a man was shot and killed inside a North Dallas apartment.

DPD was called late Thursday night when a man says he got home to his apartment at 5454 Peterson Lane, near the Galleria, and found his roommate shot.

The victim hasn't been identified.

Police say drugs may have been involved, but no suspects have been named.

