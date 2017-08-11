Man finds roommate shot dead in North Dallas apartment

DALLAS -- Police are looking for answers after a man was shot and killed inside a North Dallas apartment.
DPD was called late Thursday night when a man says he got home to his apartment at 5454 Peterson Lane, near the Galleria, and found his roommate shot.
Dallas police investigating a fatal shooting at a north Dallas apartment. One man found shot in an apartment by a roommate pic.twitter.com/NyNuGcZ7gn— Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) August 11, 2017
The victim hasn't been identified.
Police say drugs may have been involved, but no suspects have been named.
